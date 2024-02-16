Ghosts season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Will there be new ghosts?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Ghosts season 3 episode 2 on CBS next week, why not go ahead and talk new additions?

Given the fact that the season 3 premiere saw Flower be “sucked off” seemingly to the next phase of the afterlife, you can argue that the writers are going to try and fill the void with someone new. Of course, there is a rather simple challenge to this: How are you able to find someone new at Woodstone? We are still dealing with what is by and large a limited space, and that means working in order to get a little bit creative here and there.

Luckily, creativity is what this does best! Speaking to Deadline following the events of last night’s season 3 premiere, here is some of what executive producer Joe Wiseman had to say:

Part of the fun of the show is trying to think of ways to introduce new ghosts. We have a couple of fun ways of doing that. We’re going to see a love interest for Alberta this year, which we’re super excited about.

Even with Flower gone (for now? We’ll see…), it does not appear as though there are any plans for the show to skimp on romantic storylines elsewhere. One of the fun things about this series in general is that there is almost a near-constant opportunity to try new things and have fun, and we don’t tend to think that anyone is going to be shying away from that in the near future.

The only bit of bad news that we could report on right now is that we’ve got a smaller season this time around due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of last year … but you may have known about that already.

