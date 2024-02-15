Ghosts season 3 episode 2 spoilers: How to move on

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive more into Ghosts season 3 episode 2 — so what can we say about it?

Well, we know that tonight’s premiere is going to be pretty emotionally, largely because of one of the ghosts being sucked off to the other side. This is a cliffhanger that has been there for most of the past several months and now, we have a chance to see more of what’s on the other side. Is someone else going to figure out how to get to the other side? We do think that losing one of their own is going to cause the ghosts to start to have a lot of questions regarding what their own futures could be. It’s a weird situation here where there’s something to be said to the ghosts being at peace; yet, we love having so many characters for Sam to interact with!

Below, you can check out the full Ghosts season 3 episode 2 synopsis with some more information about what you are going to see:

“Man of Your Dreams” – Sam learns that one of the ghosts’ powers is to enter the dreams of the livings and influence their decisions. Also, two of the ghosts think they’ve learned the secret to moving on, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Feb. 22 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we do think that the events of the premiere is going to be carry through the remainder of the season, but there could be a number of surprise developments along the way. Our hope is that the tone of the first two seasons remains intact, but we have a hard time thinking that there are going to be some pretty big changes.

