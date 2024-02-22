Power Book IV: Force season 3: Starz confirms filming

Earlier this week, we reported that production for Power Book IV: Force season 3 was underway. Now, Starz has confirmed that very thing!

Today, the network issued a press release noting that “the high-octane series continues to be set and filmed in Chicago, where the heartbeat of the city lends itself to the authentic setting for the gritty, action packed drama, and provides a fitting showcase for the ensemble cast who reflect the melting pot of cultures that make the Windy City so great.”

Would it be great to have more details about the actual story at the moment? 100%, but they are keeping some of their cards close to the vest on that. The most important thing to remember, at least for now, is that there are two potential deaths in the premiere that need to be discussed. First and foremost is Claudia Flynn, who seemingly was taken out in prison at the end of last season. Conventional wisdom is that she is gone, but since when has the franchise ever done the predictable thing? We wouldn’t be shocked if somehow, this doesn’t stick and she has a chance to fight again.

Meanwhile, there is also the subject of Mireya, whose fate is very much in question thanks to that message Miguel delivered to Tommy. Is this just another reminder that every relationship Joseph Sikora’s character has is doomed to fail? That may be possible, but there’s also still that slight glimmer of hope.

Just based on how long it takes to film a show like Power Book IV: Force, we know already that there won’t be any more premiere date updates in the near future. Let’s still just do our best to hope that soon enough, we do at least get scoop on new characters.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 3 now

What are you most excited to see moving into Power Book IV: Force season 3 at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







