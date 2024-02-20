Power Book IV: Force season 3 filming kicks off!

Just in case you weren’t feeling excited enough about Power Book IV: Force season 3, today we are a significant step closer to it!

In a new post on Twitter over the weekend, star Joseph Sikora noted that today marks the official start off production, which means that the next few months will be extremely busy for him and the rest of the cast and crew. Our hope remains that we will dive back into the show’s Chicago world near the end of the year, but that’s really up to whatever Starz wants more so than anything else.

There are two major questions on our mind entering Power Book IV: Force season 3, and both revolve around the fates of certain characters. Take Mireya, for starters — Tommy has developed real feelings for her, but the problem is that he may never see her again. Miguel’s working to make sure of that. It is not altogether clear if she is still alive but if she is, you better believe that he will do whatever he can in order to find her.

Meanwhile, there is also the status of one Claudia Flynn, who was (seemingly) killed off in prison. We imagine that if Lili Simmons is coming back, the producers will do her best to hide her over the next few months. This is the hard part of filming a TV show in 2024 — there are always people around eager to get spoilers! We do think there’s a reasonable chance she comes back, mostly because if Unique can survive what happened in Raising Kanan, anything is possible in this world. Heck, there is a reason why some people out there are still convinced that Ghost could actually be alive despite all the evidence to the contrary.

