Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: Winter hopes

Now that we know that a Power Book IV: Force season 3 is officially coming to Starz, isn’t this the right time to talk return dates? There are so many possibilities that we should think about here and yet, at the same time, we’re going to need to exercise some patience here.

Let’s try to go ahead and put things in the following terms: If you are hoping to get some sort of premiere date for the Joseph Sikora series over the next few months, you are going to be disappointed. The renewal was just announced! Filming has not begun on the next chapter as of yet, and it remains to be seen when the cast and crew start. Do they really want to be out there in the middle of the harsh Chicago winter? Our feeling is that it’s more feasible to start shooting in the spring, especially since we don’t expect to see Force back until next fall, if not later given the way in which Starz holds on to some of these days.

For now, the only thing we’re hoping to get information on when it comes to Power Book IV: Force this winter is something more about filming. Sure, we have some other questions, such as if Claudia Flynn or Mireya are still alive after those cliffhangers. We just don’t anticipate that we’re going to be get answers to that stuff anytime soon. There’s no reason for the powers-that-be to just hand that stuff out.

Whenever production does kick off, we do anticipate that we’re going to hear a little bit about that. After all, Sikora and the rest of the cast can announce that without giving away anything else.

Just remember that Raising Kanan is on the air at the moment. Meanwhile, the next season of Power Book II: Ghost has already been shot.

