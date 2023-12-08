Power Book IV: Force season 3 renewal: December bound?

Is there a chance that we are going to get news on a Power Book IV: Force season 3 renewal over the course of December? Make no mistake that we want it. Whether or not we are going to get it, however, remains to be seen.

The first thing that we really need to say for the time being here is rather simple: There is not too much in the way of information out there about the show’s future. Starz has yet to greenlight anything and yet, we remain hopeful. It certainly feels like there is an eagerness for everyone to do a whole lot more down the road, and we just have to wait and see if and when the announcement will be made.

As we’ve noted in the past, we tend to think the reason for a lack of a renewal comes down to bad timing so far. Raising Kanan needed one to start up production, and it was able to start the planning process before the WGA strike kicked off. We tend to think that Starz wanted to see the reaction to the second season of the Joseph Sikora series before deciding anything further. The reaction has been great and yet, here we are.

Our thinking in general is that we will hear about a Power Book IV: Force season 3 at some point in the winter / early spring. That would allow production to start in that latter window, which could open the door for a late 2024 or early 2025 premiere date. Of course, this is our own prognosis at the moment — remember that even after everything is filmed, Starz can still do whatever they want. We tend to think that they’ve proven that time and time again already.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the end of Power Book IV: Force right now

Do you think we’re going to get news on a Power Book IV: Force season 3 over the course of December?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







