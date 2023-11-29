Power Book IV: Force season 3 renewal is coming soon … right?

Earlier today, Starz handed some good news out for fans of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, renewing it for an additional season. So where does that leave another show in the franchise in Power Book IV: Force?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that we remain in a rather fascinating place. At the time of this writing, the Joseph Sikora series has not been picked up for an additional batch of episodes, which is somewhat bizarre given that Raising Kanan got a renewal before its latest season even started to air! So what is going on here? We do tend to think that Force is popular, but it may fall victim to some bad timing more so than anything else.

Take, for starters, what the folks at Starz were thinking about a long time ago. We get the sense that there was early work done on Raising Kanan season 4 before the WGA strike began all the way back in the spring, so that news has clearly been in the works for a while. Meanwhile, with the second season of Force the network may have wanted to gauge the audience reaction before moving forward; after all, season 1 was somewhat polarizing for a lot of people out there.

Luckily, we’d say that Power Book IV: Force season 2 was nothing short of excellent thanks to the arrival of Gary Lennon as showrunner. It managed to level up a lot of the characters and threads from the first go-around, and this is the version of Tommy Egan we all know and love.

Given that Joseph Sikora’s character is one of the most-beloved in this entire franchise, we absolutely think that more of this show is coming — hopefully, that will mean an announcement before the end of the year! That way, there’s a chance filming could begin in the spring.

