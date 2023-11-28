Power Book III: Raising Kanan renewed early for season 4!

If you were hoping to get news on a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 early at Starz, let’s just say we’re happy to provide it!

Today, the folks over at the network have officially confirmed that you will have a chance coming up to see more of the MeKai Curtis – Patina Miller prequel series. There has been discussion for a long time that the show would be coming back for another chapter, so nothing here is that much of a surprise.

In a statement, Kathryn Busby, Starz’s president of original programming, had the following to say:

“We’re thrilled to continue Kanan Stark’s story, and for fans to see how the events of his formative adolescent years continue to mold him into the cold-hearted villain they were first introduced to in Power. We are quite sure that after viewers see the battle lines being drawn between Raq and Kanan on this epic upcoming third season that they will demand more.”

With this renewal in mind, it does guarantee that at least two out of the three spin-offs originally ordered following the OG show will make it to a season 4. The only missing one right now is Power Book IV: Force, which is coming off of a pretty great season 2. We still hope that there’s going to be another chapter there, but we tend to think that a lot of the confusion there is just tied to bad timing, with the second season premiering right in the midst of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes earlier this year. We still remain cautiously optimistic.

For those unaware, you are going to have a chance to see the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere on Starz a little bit later this week. Here is to hoping that it lives up to some of the hype!

