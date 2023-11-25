Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3: A new Raq spotlight

Are you ready to see the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere over on Starz? In just one week’s time, it’s going to be here!

If you haven’t heard too much about this particular batch of episodes as of yet, what can we say about it? Well, all indications suggest that we’re going to get some action, drama, and of course plenty of surprises. Basically, the sort of stuff that you’ve had the first two seasons. Raq has managed to hold onto her position in Queens and moving forward, this could be her time to elevate with some new partners.

(Of course, we should note that we’re still having a pretty tough time ignoring the rather-obvious chemistry that she’s got with Unique.)

If you head over to the link here now, you can see courtesy of Starz a brand-new spotlight video that focuses on Raq like never before. This does contain a few valuable reminders of what this character is all about, plus what she brings to the table week in and week out.

Of course, it feels like to say that Raq’s relationship with Kanan is also going to be a big part of the story. After all, how can it not be? We obviously know that there’s a lot of distrust there due to everything Patina Miller’s character has kept from him over the years, and it remains to be seen if there is any way for some of that trust to be earned back. Still, we do think season 3 is going to be a chance to learn a little bit more about this dynamic, and hopefully also see how they are able to evolve from there.

After all, doesn’t it feel at this point like we are going to see a season 4? It would be strange if we didn’t, all things considered.

