Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere: First info!

As you get prepared to see the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere on December 1, why not get more info?

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that the story is going to waste no time hitting the ground running as we move forward. We are prepared for a batch of stories that is going to be unbelievably intense, and for a pretty particular reason. The end of season 2 strongly indicated that Raq may have a chance to level up within Queens, but there could be consequences that come along with that, as well. Remember Tony Danza’s character from the end of season 2? Let’s just go ahead and note that he is going to be around in a pretty big way moving forward.

Now, let’s get to talking more about the premiere. The title for this episode is “Home Street Home,” and you can view the full synopsis now courtesy of SpoilerTV:

Raq makes a life-changing decision in the aftermath of the Mafia’s ambush, but its too little, too late for Kanan, as he looks to pave his own path free of his mother’s [control].

What continues to make this show so fascinating is getting a chance to see how the title character evolves over time. We know that he gets increasingly accustomed to a life of crime leading up to the flagship Power, but who are all the major players? Raq is obviously a huge influence, but there is another one in Breeze who we are still waiting to meet. Our hope is that happens by the end of the finale, mostly so that the table can be set for a potential season 4 later on.

No matter what, we tend to think that this Raising Kanan season is going to continue to give us what we want from both a drama and nostalgia standpoint.

