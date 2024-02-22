Chicago Fire season 12: When is Taylor Kinney, Severide back?

When is Taylor Kinney back on Chicago Fire season 12 as Kelly Severide? We know that these questions are very much out there.

Well, let’s just say that these are also questions that were raised by the show itself in the early going, and it was indicated soon after that in a matter of a couple of days, Kelly is supposed to be back from his latest arson investigation. It appears to be so far, so good when it comes to him staying in touch with Stella, as he is responding to some of her messages.

However, the issue with Kelly and arson also remains pretty clear: He is addicted to it. This is something that time and time again, we have seen him fall into doing. It runs in his blood and if he gets overwhelmed, he may not be able to let it go. This is one of the reasons why we were somewhat hesitant that “two days” would really mean that.

Then again, shouldn’t Severide be eager to come back to send off Brett? We know at this point that her final days at Firehouse 51 are quickly approaching.

Did we learn a lot more when it comes to information here?

Not so much, as Severide still hasn’t come back. Still, we did have a chance to learn here that Brett’s dream of being married in a prestigious aquarium was actually, as it turned out, a “fish store.” Is that really going to end up being the case here? Well, let’s just say that time will tell.

The most important thing here is rather simple: We haven’t heard anything suggesting that Kinney is leaving the show. So long as that is the case, we’ll continue to be excited for what the future holds.

