Is Estelle Parsons leaving The Conners, Bev for good?

Going into tonight’s new episode of The Conners on ABC, we wondered if it would be the end of Estelle Parsons as Bev. Was there concrete evidence of this? No, but at the same time it did feel like there were some signs pointing in this direction.

At a certain point, we are worried that the 96-year old actress will be no longer able to appear on the show, but this week actually proved to be her most meaningful story in years. Jackie and Bev had a chance to spend the day together in Chicago, one that actually allowed them a sense of healing and purpose that they haven’t quite had in this form before. At the end of it, though, we saw Bev take off, train ticket in hand, for what she deemed to be her grand “adventure.”

Will this be her last adventure on the show? That remains to be seen. Bev is still alive and beyond that, Jackie is tracking her phone. We certainly think that we’ll hear an update or two on her the rest of the season, but we wouldn’t be surprised if this is the last we see of her. It feels like this was a moment the writers wanted to give Jackie, just as Bev herself wanted to give her this time. We honestly think that this is how the character should be remembered more so than a sad ending. She gets to go out on her own terms.

In the end, we’re just curious to see if this whole experience changes Jackie on some level. Is there a weight that has been lifted for her? This is certainly something that we are left to wonder about now in a way that, perhaps, we did not before.

