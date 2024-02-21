The Conners season 6 episode 4 spoilers: A song debate?

As you prepare to see The Conners season 6 episode 4 on ABC next week, you are going to get a story titled “Shrinks Don’t Talk and Kids Don’t Sing.” The name itself is interesting on its own, but the context on the story itself could prove to be a little bit fascinating in its own right.

Want to learn more? Then let’s just go ahead and share the season 6 episode 4 synopsis below:

Mark adjusts to his first day of college as a commuter student; meanwhile, Becky gets into a disagreement with Beverly Rose’s music teacher over a song.

As big part of what is going to make this show so interesting is the opportunity that provides to show a different part of student life with Mark, as he has to figure out how to find a place in what is a pretty tricky social environment. A lot of people who live close to campus are going to form bonds that he isn’t a part of! This is also one of those situations where he may not be able to get a lot of great advice from the rest of his family.

So what about fighting with a music teacher over a song? Sure, it is easy to sit back and say that there is a significant part of this story that is absurd, largely because it is. Yet, at the same time these are some of the debates that are going on in the country right now about things like this. It is a part of what makes The Conners the unique show that it is, largely because they can speak to a lot of different issues that a lot of other people may be afraid to do.

