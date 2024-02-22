Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 5: More on Curry’s new role

As we prepare ourselves to see Law & Order: SVU season 25 return on Thursday night, there are so many things to discuss! A big one just so happens to be tied into Captain Curry, who is heading over and could be working alongside one Olivia Benson. This is all coming on the heels of Chief McGrath’s exit, and we tend to think that there is a lot that her presence could help to unravel.

Obviously, a good chunk of this show is always going to be about helping victims and telling their stories — though there is also room to explore issues within the NYPD, as well. This is one of the ways that Curry could prove to be most interesting moving forward, and we are excited to watch that play out.

Want to learn a little bit more on this story? In a new interview with TV Insider, here is what Aimé Donna Kelly had to say:

The transition is going pretty well. Curry is definitely being put through the wringer. As you know, we first meet Curry when she led an investigation into Benson’s conduct in Season 22, and luckily Benson didn’t write her off. Benson actually has a lot of respect for Curry. In last week’s episode, Benson asked Curry to shadow an investigation with Chief McGrath [Terry Serpico], and at the end of the day, McGrath steps down from his role and it all kind of ties in with Curry’s background and making sure that everything is on the up and up. I think Curry is having this moment when she realizes that there is more to be done in the world, SVU is really doing a lot of good, and Curry wants to be a part of that, and she’s learning from the best.

Hopefully, this collaboration proves to be a great one! In general, we’re rooting for a character like this who wants to do things the right way — it also gives Olivia someone else who is in her corner. From our vantage point, you can never have enough of these people!

