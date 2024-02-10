Law & Order: SVU season 25: Marisa Hargitay looks ahead

We know that we are going to be seeing Law & Order: SVU season 25 go on a temporary hiatus next week, but do you want to look further down the road for a moment? We hope so, as there are reasons aplenty to be intrigued about moving forward.

Of course, this is a series that has a specific DNA and there is not going to be much of a desire to move away from that. This is a show that is all about justice for victims in need and that’s not changing. What will be a little bit different, however, is how the psychological of certain characters plays into everything that you see.

Speaking in a new interview this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (watch here), star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay made it clear that moving forward, “we’re getting more psychological into the bad guy’s minds and [then also] going more deeply into Olivia Benson’s mind … It is a year sort of dedicated [in some ways to] healing because obviously my character has been exposed to so much darkness and that goes somewhere. So trying to process it and deal with it.”

What we personally like about this approach is that it could allow SVU as a series to explore some new territory, including some stuff that they really were not able to do more than two decades ago were the mental health of police officers was rarely a focus. Benson is as heroic as anyone on TV, but there is a cost to all the work that she has done. Think about individual cases or broader challenges, including what happened at the hands of William Lewis. It all still occupies some space, and that is why it is so important to have escapes here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to Law & Order: SVU right now, including the potential end of Chief McGrath

What do you most want to see entering Law & Order: SVU season 25 over on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates that are coming and we don’t want you missing them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







