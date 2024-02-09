Law & Order: SVU season 25: Is Chief McGrath leaving?

Tonight on Law & Order: SVU season 25, we saw yet another changing of the guard — after all, is Chief McGrath gone?

Well, in some ways this is a move that we could see coming for many reasons. This is a position that doesn’t always last that long within the world of this show. Also, he was a major hang-up for Benson at times. As she indicated at the end of the episode, she is short-staffed and with that, there are now opportunities to try to change things around. Of course, could there be any sort of hang-ups or red tape? That’s still something that you have to worry about for the time being here.

Now, of course, McGrath’s exit does not mean that things are going to be changing at SVU quickly, and we are certainly curious to see how quickly things eventually change regarding that position. For now we get the sense that Curry is going to be an interim chief, but we have to see if that ends up sticking or not.

Is there a chance that Benson could ever be a Chief at some point down the road? We don’t think it is something that could be ruled out, but there’s a delicate balance there since you want to keep her in a position where she’s able to do a lot of what she does so well when it comes to being there for victims. That is an integral part of the DNA of this show, so you do want to be careful when it comes to how you put together certain parts of the story.

Do we know that Benson deserves to be a Chief and so much more? Let’s just say that is a definite yes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

