Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 5 return date: ‘Zone Rogue’

After what you see tonight on NBC, why not get a Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 5 return date?

We recognize that for the past several weeks, we have been rather lucky to have episodes on a near-constant basis for these shows. In an ideal world, we would be able to have installments every week now from now until May.

However, this is where we remind you that the Law & Order: SVU cast and crew can’t turn around stories in just a few days, and that filming a show of this scale takes time. Remember that due to the industry strikes (or rather, the AMPTP failing to give writers and performers a good deal in a reasonable amount of time), production for the entire franchise started far later than usual. The series is off the air next week for a couple of reasons. For starters, the extra time does allow everyone involved here to make more episodes and stay ahead of schedule, which is of course incredibly important. Beyond just that, this also gives NBC an opportunity to keep the show on the air until we get around to May.

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing there isn’t all that much that can be said about the next episode in two weeks, save of course for the title of “Zone Rogue.” There is no official synopsis at present for what lies ahead, though we do tend to think there’s a good chance that this is going to change at some point before next week. After all, why wouldn’t we want something more to look forward to here? Typically, NBC is pretty good at giving out into in advance.

Hopefully, more viewers will catch up on the show during the hiatus — every little bit helps on the way to a potential season 26.

Related – Ice-T has no plans to leave Law & Order: SVU anytime in the near future

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 5 over on NBC?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







