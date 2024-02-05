Law & Order: SVU season 25: Ice-T has no plan to leave

Given the fact that we’re in the midst of Law & Order: SVU season 25, it is easy to wonder about the long-term future here. How many more seasons are there going to be?

Well, let’s just make it clear: There is still no end in site. Not only that, but star Ice-T plans to stick with Mariska Hargitay until the metaphorical wheels fall off.

Speaking on this subject further to Entertainment Weekly, the rapper / actor indicated that he will be with the series the rest of the way:

“When I leave, just turn the TV off. It’s a wrap … No, I’m not ever leaving. I’m staying. I’m with her for the rest of the way out. People always ask, ‘What are you doing?’ I say, ‘I’m here with Mariska. That’s it. When she’s out of here, I will go on tour.”

While we know that there are a lot of actors out there who do prefer to mix things up and constantly switch jobs, there is something to be said for a certain amount of job security and a schedule. Also, it helps when you have both strong material as well as material that amplifying an important cause. Both Ice-T and Hargitay both are acutely aware of this, and they do also get the opportunity to work with fantastic guest stars.

No matter when SVU ends, it is our hope that we get some sort of formal announcement on it — in many ways, the earlier we get it, the better. That way, we can prepare for some sort of send-off, but we do hope that it isn’t anytime soon since the stories still matter greatly. Also, we do think it remains a viable commercial property for NBC as it lifts up the franchise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

