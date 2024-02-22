Death and Other Details season 1 episode 8: Celia Chun’s past?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Death and Other Details season 1 episode 8 on Hulu, why not discuss Celia Chun’s past further?

At this point, it feels abundantly clear that she is at the center of almost everything that matters on the series moving forward. Just think about it — this is a woman who clearly was at the factory back when the dangerous pigment was around and making people sick. Imogene’s mother Kira was a whistleblower, but it all went away when she died.

What we are left to wonder now are a myriad of different things. Take, for starters, why she didn’t come out and reveal this news to anyone! After all, consider the fact that she is rich and successful and could easily have exposed the company herself to some degree. She hasn’t done that and instead, now finds herself in a spot where she and her family have controlling interest in Collier Mills. There has to be a much larger story here … right?

What we do wonder is whether or not Celia has been waiting for much of her life for this moment where she can get the control of the old company and do what she wants. Maybe she wants to find a way to humiliate Lawrence and Katherine; or, maybe she wants to run it completely into the ground. While we don’t quite know the direct impact the chemical had on Celia, at this point you can argue that her actions are fairly personal.

With that in mind, we are certainly SO much more stoked to see where things are going to go as we keep inching closer to the finale.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Celia’s past on Death and Other Details moving forward?

