Death and Other Details season 1 episode 9, 10: Finale details!

For those who have not heard already, the final two episodes of Death and Other Details season 1 are airing together on March 5. This means that there is going to be a chance to get a lot of closure as to a lot of loose ends, including the identity of one Viktor Sams and who has been pulling all the strings from the start.

Is there a chance at a cliffhanger somewhere in the midst of all this? Let’s just say, at least for now, that we wouldn’t be altogether surprised! There is no word on a season 2, but we remain hopeful over it.

We could spend a lot of time hyping up the finale here, but why not just let the folks at Hulu take the lead? Below, you can get all sorts of details about what’s next in the final episodes…

Season 1 episode 9, “Impossible” – “Viktor Sams takes control of the Varuna and forces the guests to bid against each other to survive. Will Imogene and her friends unmask him before time runs out?”

Season 1 episode 10, “Chilling” – “Reeling from the truth, Imogene has a choice to make. Rufus writes a second memoir.”

Based on what little we learn in here about the finale in particular, it feels like we are going to get at least a certain measure of answers here regarding Sams. If there is a cliffhanger at the end of all this, our feeling is that it will be one that sets up a whole new story rather than just one that allows certain ones from season 1 to linger. Then again, we could easily still be surprised…

What do you want to see within the two-part Death and Other Details season 1 finale?

