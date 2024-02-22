The Good Doctor season 7 episode 2: EP on Shaun, Glassman

Following last night’s premiere of The Good Doctor season 7, we feel slightly more hopeful about Shaun and Glassman’s future. Have they mended fences? Hardly, but at the same time we do have something more that we can hope for. Shaun’s son may be a way for the two of them to eventually come together.

How long will this take? Well, let’s just say that there is no specific timeline as of yet, but we still have a certain measure of hope! Speaking to TV Guide in a new interview, here is what Liz Friedman had to say about the future:

[Shaun and Glassman’s relationship] is quite frigid at the start of Season 7. I do think that babies can heal a lot. They have a long relationship, and what happened at the end of last season is very complicated. I think Glassman has real reasons to be upset about what happened. I think Shaun has reason to have feelings about Glassman’s absence at Steve’s birth. It’s going to take them a bit to heal and get back to each other.

Our hope is that within the next several weeks, we will start to see sound of the wounds healed. After all, we do want the end of the show to be a happy one! The hope here is that we’re going to have a chance to see both of them come together and work through their differences.

The biggest thing that we’re bummed out about right now is simply that there are only nine episodes still to go this season. We wish that we at least had a solid thirteen in order to better send it off into the sunset — why couldn’t we have that?

