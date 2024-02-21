Criminal Record season 2: Show EP on possible renewal

Following the finale last night on Apple TV+, is there any chance that we see a Criminal Record season 2 down the road? The desire for that certainly makes sense.

After all, let’s just start off here by noting the following: Daniel Hegarty is still out there. The character will seemingly not face much in the way of punishment for imprisoning the wrong man, though part of the problem here, aside from one June Lenker, knows that truth about him fabricating what happened with Patrick. It’s a hard thing to prove, but she knows that it happened. Who knows what else he could be hiding? The desire to see Daniel taken down has to be immense.

At the moment, the folks at the streaming service have not said anything regarding a possible season 2. However, there is still hope? Speaking on this subject further to TV Insider, here is what executive producer Elaine Collins had to say:

“Quite honestly, we’ve been so consumed by making this series—we didn’t finish in post very long ago—and getting it out that we just haven’t really had those conversations [about another season]. We just want everybody to love this season.”

Our hope is that by the summer, we will have a better chance to see if a Criminal Record season 2 happens. The problem is that Apple TV+ does not release a lot of their viewership data publicly. Because of that, it is very difficult to sit here and say anything with confidence about the numbers and what they could mean. We’ll just say that this series could go either way.

