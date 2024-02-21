Quantum Leap season 2 finale: Gideon is Hannah’s son!

Going into Quantum Leap season 2 episode 12, we knew that there was a chance we could see a shocking development or two. We suspected the death of Hannah Carson could be one, but we still wanted to believe it wouldn’t be. Her storyline with Ben was one of the most unique and interesting parts of the story, a love story that was connected across tiny moments in time. They loved each other, despite spending just a few days together.

Yet, beyond this love story, it was always clear that there was a larger purpose here and in time, that was revealed: Hannah is the one who devised the equation to bring Ben home! She relayed some of her work to Addison in the midst of the massive fire in episode 12. Meanwhile, Ben worked tirelessly to save her son Jeffrey.

The good news was that Hannah did actually survive the fire despite her clinging to life near the end, but per her research, that was going to be the last time they saw each other. What she was unable to realize was that Jeffrey was going to find the letter that Ben wrote to her in the past and put things together.

Where all of this going in episode 13 was pretty darn shocking: Jeffrey is actually Gideon, the billionaire and antagonist in the present. He was full of resentment over the past, given that Ben’s letter set in motion a butterfly effect that led to the death of his father Josh. All Raymond Lee’s character wanted to do was help.

What did all of this lead to?

Well, a race against time. Ben had to figure out a way to stop Gideon from becoming who he was, while also executing the leap at the same time. He didn’t have to destroy Jeffrey’s computer or send him down a road where he caused more rage; instead, he was able to go through to him and change history in a positive way.

