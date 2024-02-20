Quantum Leap season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

With tonight’s season 2 finale rapidly approaching, this is the perfect time to raise the following: Will there be a Quantum Leap season 3? Or, are we at a point where we have reached the end of the road for this time-travel drama?

Of course, we don’t think we have to tell most of you out there that we would like to see Raymond Lee and the rest of the cast back for more. This is one of the reasons why we’re writing this article! This is one of those shows that is escapism at its finest, but even in the midst of that, it does often have something great to say about the larger role. So many episodes dive into topical issues and there is definitely something important about having it on the air.

Unfortunately, at the moment nothing is secure when it comes to a Quantum Leap season 3. We’d go so far as to say that we are reasonably worried. The show has shed a decent chunk of its 18-49 viewers first season 1, but it actually up versus that season in total audience. That’s a good sign, right? The main thing we’re worried about is that the ratings did take a big fall when it moved to Tuesday nights at 10:00 p.m. a few weeks ago. That’s not a nail in the coffin, but it is a cause for concern.

The future for this show may be up to things like streams and also DVR ratings, which are hard to tabulate from the outside. We just feel for the fan base given that within two seasons, this show has aired in three different timeslots and withstood some pretty long breaks here and there. It hasn’t had the easiest ride.

Then again, isn’t the same said for Ben Song? That is a big part of the underdog story at the heart of this show.

