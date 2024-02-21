One Piece season 2: Is filming set to begin soon?

Months have passed now since the end of One Piece season 1 on Netflix and for now, we remain as eager as ever about season 2!

The obvious bad news is that these upcoming episodes are not going to be airing anytime soon. Production has not even started yet! With that being said, in a new interview piece at Deadline with Iñaki Godoy and Jacob Romero, the site notes that filming will be kicking off in the relatively near future. We are well aware of the fact that this show is bigger, bolder, and more ambitious than almost any other that you are going to see, and it will take some time to bring a lot of these stories together.

If nothing else, we are at least happy about the fact that this One Piece has bought itself some loyalty while we sit around and wait for what’s next. There are a lot of live-action adaptations of various anime and manga series out there that have failed to live up to expectations; however, reviews here were mostly positive, and we do tend to think that there are a lot of chapters of the story here to be told. Let’s just start by reminding you of that big Smoker cliffhanger at the end of the season 1 finale.

While we don’t imagine that there will be a lot of premiere date news with One Piece over the next few days, can we at least hope for something more when it comes to casting. Isn’t that worth being excited about? Remember that there is a real push to get Jamie Lee Curtis on the show, and both Godoy and Romero told the aforementioned publication that they would love nothing more than to work with Danny DeVito.

