One Piece season 2 premiere date: Is 2025 a lock?

Are you excited already to dive head-first into One Piece season 2 over at Netflix? If you are, it’s hard to blame you! The first season captured so much of the joy and adventure of the source material. Also, it felt such a big cliffhanger with Smoker that we can’t wait to see where it goes from here.

(Also, we’re still waiting to see who gets cast as that character.)

So of course, we’d love to get a lot more news moving into the rest of the month on season 2, but that seems to hinge mostly on one thing above all else: The state of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. We would love to say that we’re nearing the end of the road here, but are we? That’s where some of the questions still lie. If we get the end of the strike this month, then the door at least opens for some casting news to be announced. We know, after all, that there has been a big-time push to get Jamie Lee Curtis to play a key role, and the interest there seemed to be mutual once upon a time.

Given that the creative team is already working on what lies ahead here, is there a case to be made for the show to come back in late 2024? We would love that to be the case, and we know that there are some people even talking as though that is possible. For us, we still have a certain amount of skepticism. Why? Let’s just say it’s a function of this show being so ambitious, and most of the people involved needing a good bit of time in order to properly perfect what we are seeing on-screen.

Personally, we’d rather 2025 be the launch window if the product is perfect — Netflix has yet to confirm anything for now, so things could go either way.

What do you most want to see moving into One Piece season 2, no matter when it airs?

