One Piece season 2 spoilers: EP on new Smoker tease

As we prepare to see One Piece season 2 on Netflix at some point down the road, there are a number of people who need to be cast. One notable person is Dr. Kureha, who has been tied to a number of Jamie Lee Curtis campaigns. The recent Oscar winner has indicated a real interest in taking on the part, but we’ll have to see whether or not that happens.

So what about Smoker? That is another extremely important character from the manga / anime who is coming aboard the upcoming season, and was even teased in the finale. There is clearly a lot of story to tell with him, but executive producer Matt Owens notes to Deadline that nobody has been brought on for the role as of yet. He goes on to say the following about him:

He is very popular character who reappears throughout the manga at various times. He’s someone that I thought people would be excited to tease him, knowing what is coming with him. And it seems to have gotten over well.

I love that kind of stuff; I love a tag that can give you a nice tease for people who might be new to adaptation, and for fans, for people who know, it’s like a rabid excitement. They know who that is, they know what that means, they are excited to see him and to start to question how we’re going to play this character and how we’re going to unfold his role moving forward.

Owens also confirms that the entire writing staff (who is back at work now planning new episodes) wants nothing more than to cast Curtis as Dr. Kureha, but they cannot have any further conversations on that until after the SAG-AFTRA strike. We do tend to think that so long as the schedules work out, there is at least a reasonable time that it happens.

