One Piece season 2 premiere date hopes on Netflix after renewal

Following the big renewal news that came out last night, we are left with one big question: When will One Piece season 2 premiere?

We don’t exactly think it is some big surprise here to say that the manga adaptation has already become enormously popular at Netflix in the short span of time that it has been available, and it is 100% our hope that it continues to find even more of an audience over the next few months. We know that with this streaming service, a lot of viewers tend to find programs over time, and this is probably going to be the case here, as well. Consider the show’s performance right now a good start, as opposed to where it will eventually be.

So where could we end up seeing the show back? Well, patience is going to be important here given the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The most important thing right now is that all networks and streaming services, Netflix included, do their best in order to get the writers and actors a fair deal. That is going to help to ensure that we get more episodes sooner.

While it has been reported that there are already scripts done for One Piece season 2, we don’t think that anyone is going to rush this. If we did have to wager a guess at the moment, it would be saying that more than likely, we are going to see new episodes arrive at some point in the first half of 2025. Typically Netflix shows take a good 14-18 months between seasons, and this is one that does have a long post-production period.

At the moment, the most important thing here remains that the show does maintain its sense of adventure and spirit. After all, isn’t this what has made it stand out for the vast majority of its run?

