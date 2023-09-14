One Piece season 2 renewal confirmed at Netflix!

We don’t think that this is going to come as that much of a surprise, but it’s now official: A One Piece season 2 renewal is coming to Netflix!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that their adaptation of the beloved manga / anime will be back for more episodes a pretty short time after the finale. Just consider this a reminder at the moment that streaming services and networks can renew shows during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. If we see other networks citing this as a reason for dragging the fence, you could just consider it an excuse more so than a reason.

So what are we going to see moving forward on a season 2? That feels pretty clear, at least to us. The show is probably going to pick up where they left off when it comes to the big Smoker-centric cliffhanger — provided that this was Smoker who we saw in those closing minutes. There could be some other new characters as well, or at least ones who were a part of the source material.

As for when a possible season 2 is going to be coming, we have heard that a lot of the scripts are already written so that could expedite the process a little bit. However, when you consider the fact that the strike is on and there is a long post-production period here, there is a chance that we could be waiting until early 2025 in order to see the cast and crew back.

Remember that often, Netflix does put around 16 months between seasons of their shows. It is better to have realistic expectations than be in a position where you are disappointed. That’s something that we really should be thinking a lot more about over the next several weeks.

