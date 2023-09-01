While there may not be a One Piece season 2 renewal over at Netflix at the moment, it does feel like a lot of signs are heading in this direction. Isn’t there a good chance that we are going to get something like this? We tend to think so, especially with that huge cliffhanger at the end of the finale.

Even though no one has 100% confirmed that the person we saw in the final minutes was Smoker, it feels easy to guess that it was. Remember that this is an iconic character from the source material, and it also makes a good bit of sense to give Luffy an adversary of this nature moving forward. It gives you another reason to be hyped about the future and even if you aren’t familiar with the manga or the anime, at the same time you can still argue that it serves as a compelling visual for what is next.

Speaking to TVLine recently, co-showrunner Steven Maeda had to be coy about whether or not it was actually Smoker who we saw — but there is still a lot to be excited about based on his tease:

“I’m not allowed to say [anything specific about the cliffhanger] … But you could read into it what you want to read into it. I think it’s important to tee up a little bit moving forward, especially with a series like this where there’s a really strong plot drive. I would leave that to the audience to figure out.”

Now, when will we get some sort of official news on a season 2? Our hope is over the next month or two. Technically, Netflix does not have to wait until the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike to announce something here — they could if they really wanted to, but it is not something that they are required to do. (Also, pay all writers and actors what they are worth!)

