Constellation season 1 episode 4 air date: What lies ahead?

Following the big premiere tonight on Apple TV+, what can we say when it comes to Constellation season 1 episode 4? We know that the first three episodes do a good job establishing the setting and the base premise of the show, but they certainly don’t deliver all the answers.

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and talk the schedule. The next installment is going to be coming on Wednesday, February 28 — or, technically, late Tuesday, February 27. (The way that the streaming service announces dates can be a little bit confusing.) You are going to get new installments weekly the rest of the way. The reason that Apple TV+ does the three-part premiere is that they want to get people hooked; they release an episode a week the rest of the way to ensure people stay hooked.

Below, you can check out the full Constellation season 1 episode 4 synopsis with other insight on what’s to come:

Jo’s life back home is not how she remembers it, and growing tension with Magnus adds to her feelings of alienation.

While there is some incredibly important stuff within the first three episodes, it really feels like moving forward, we are going to see things ramp up and go to yet another high gear. Why wouldn’t we want that? At the end of the day, we tend to think the goal of this show is going to be making Jo question what is real and what isn’t — both in terms of in space and then also her life at home at the same time. We don’t think that anything is going to prove to be all that easy for her.

In general, the biggest question we have is whether or not this show will catch on in the way that Monarch, For All Mankind, or some of the streamer’s other genre fare has over the years. To some extent, we’ll have to wait and see.

