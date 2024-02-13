Constellation season 1 video highlights Jonathan Banks, cast

As we prepare for the upcoming premiere of Constellation on Apple TV+ in a little over one week’s time, there is a lot to anticipate!

So, where do we start? How about by reminding you of the premise! This is, after all, a series that seems to be combining mystery and science fiction in a fascinating way, and it also has Jonathan Banks in his first major role following Better Call Saul!

Without further ado, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

“Constellation” stars Noomi Rapace as Jo — an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

If you do want something further…

Our advice at present is to head over to the link here, since this is where you can have a chance to see a new video where Rapace, Banks, and the show’s executive producers discuss further the world that has been created. What happened to Jo in space will be a big part of the narrative, and we would presume that one of the major questions here is quite simple: Who is telling her the truth? Can she actually trust anyone at all? that currently remains to be seen, but it is interesting to think further about.

Given all of the fascinating stuff in this genre that Apple TV+ has already produced (Silo included), our hopes are high here. Let’s just hope it can deliver.

Are you planning to watch Constellation season 1 following its premiere next week on Apple TV+?

