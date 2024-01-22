Constellation season 1 premiere date, details, & trailer!

Are you ready to dive into a new space-themed mystery show at Apple TV+? Then Constellation is absolutely here for you!

Come February 21, the aforementioned streaming service is going to be bringing you what hopefully will help to tide you over until some other high-concept shows like Silo come back on the air. This series has a great star at the center of it in Noomi Rapace — also, did we mention Better Call Saul alum Jonathan Banks? Well, he’s a huge part of it, as well? The official logline below gives you a far greater sense of what’s coming:

“Constellation” stars Noomi Rapace as Jo — an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more CONSTELLATION videos!

Our hope here is that over the course of the series, there are going to be opportunities to learn about a number of different characters and also raise some big questions about what can really happen to someone while out in orbit. Space is a subject matter that Apple knows right well thanks to For All Mankind, but they have never done it quite like this before.

For a little bit more on what Constellation brings to the table now, be sure to check out the trailer here. This is a show that absolutely could be bringing a lot of drama and excitement to the table, but we’ll have to wait and see what all of it really looks like. We certainly think that it has potential to help at a time when there are not as many long-term shows on the air.

What do you most want to see moving into Constellation season 1 over on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates in due time.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







