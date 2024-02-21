FROM season 3 premiere date: Is it coming in 2024?

Are we 100% going to be getting FROM season 3 at some point in 2024? The demand for new episodes is certainly out there. How can it not?

The first thing that we gotta say here is pretty simple: If you haven’t started to watch the Harold Perrineau – MGM+ series, what are you waiting for? This is one of the creepiest and most imaginative shows on all of TV and without saying too much, the season 2 finale delivered a stunning cliffhanger that could alter the course of the entire story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

Once upon a time, it was probably easy to assume that we’d be venturing back in the world of Boyd, Tabitha, and several other characters this year, but the industry strikes of last year (a.k.a. the AMPTP refusing to offer a fair deal for some time) changed that. Luckily, we come bearing good news: Even with the start of production getting delayed, FROM will still be coming this year.

Responding to a question on Twitter, Perrineau himself confirmed the plans to release new episodes this year. Given that filming has been underway for a little while now, we’re personally hoping to see something either over the course of the summer or early fall. It really comes down to when production is wrapped, when the episodes are edited, and then when MGM+ itself actually wants to put them on the air. Given that this is one of their bigger hits, why wait?

In the meantime, we’re sure that a couple of creepy teasers will be released in due time. Somehow, we tend to think that life for people in this community is about to become so much worse before it gets better…

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding FROM, including what else could be coming

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 3 over on MGM+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







