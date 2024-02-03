FROM season 3 premiere date: A February 2024 update

Now that we are into February 2024, where do things stand when it comes to FROM season 3 over at MGM+? There are reasons for optimism when it comes to the show’s future.

So, where should we start off? Well, Harold Perrineau and the rest of the cast have been back filming for a little while, and we do tend to think that they are as excited as anyone to be bringing the show back to television! Things were pushed back a bit amidst the industry strikes last year, but we are inching closer to a grand return here and with that, some massive reasons to celebrate.

So is there any chance at all that we’re going to get some premiere-date news this month? As awesome as that would be, the answer here is almost certainly no. We are looking at a situation here where the show needs a lot more time to perfect things behind the scenes before we inch closer to an announcement. Given that FROM has a huge, twisted mystery at its core, the most important thing here is ensuring that everything lines up perfectly before you put it out into the universe.

Our hope for now is that there’s a chance to see it back before the end of the summer; if that happens, maybe we could learn something more before the end of the spring. At the end of the day, though, we’ll be excited to watch the show no matter when it is back. Just think about all the crazy things that we are hoping to see moving forward! Not only is there going to be a chance to see a lot of twists and turns, but we desperately need to know what is next for Tabitha…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

