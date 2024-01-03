FROM season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for January

As we prepare to dive deeper into the month of January, what more can we say about FROM season 3 over at MGM+?

This is probably not something that we have to express within an extreme manner at this point, but we should start off this piece by saying that the demand for more of the Harold Perrineau series is 100% there! The second season ended with an enormous cliffhanger and we already know that there are questions and theories aplenty about Tabitha. That’s not going to change in the immediate future.

So is there anything more that we can say insofar as this month goes? Well, we aren’t likely to get a premiere date announcement anytime soon, but we can at least indicate that the show is currently in production. Over the course of the next few weeks, we hope that there will be a few new teases that are shared — but we’re also realistic enough to know here that there are a handful of things that are going to be kept under wraps for a while.

Our personal hope

Can we get FROM season 3 back either in the summer or early fall? Maybe that would be a pretty quick turnaround and with that in mind, it is better to be patient. The last thing we want is to create any false expectations for now.

Even still, we have huge expectations that the next batch of episodes is going to be dark, twisted, and a whole lot more. In other words, that it is going to be fairly similar to everything else that we’ve had a chance to see with the series over time.

What do you most want to see from FROM season 3 this January?

Is there anything else that you want to see when it comes to the story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

