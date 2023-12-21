FROM season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for the winter

Are we going to get some news on a FROM season 3 premiere date over the course of the winter? There is a lot to look forward to! Does that mean that we’re going to be learning all about it in the near future?

First and foremost, let’s start by getting the bad news out of the way: We don’t think that we’re going to be learning that much about a premiere date from now until March. It would be awesome if we did, but that feels unlikely at the end of the day. Instead, we’re just hoping for a few different updates behind the scenes on what could be coming.

Here is what we will say — given that filming is now underway on the MGM+ drama, we do tend to think that there are opportunities aplenty for promotion moving forward! Over the next few months, we do think that you’re going to be seeing some behind-the-scenes teases. Also, there’s a good chance that a new casting update or two will come out.

Why will we not learn a lot of information?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say this — we tend to think that there are a lot of finer details that nobody is going to be eager to share in advance. Why in the world would they? Just remember that the last season of the series left off with a pretty enormous cliffhanger, one where Tabitha woke up in what seems to be the real world. Is there a chance to get more answers now? Or, are there just going to be more questions?

Our hope is that we’re going to see the new season back in the summer or the fall; if that happens, we could learn a little more about what’s ahead date-wise as early as the spring…

