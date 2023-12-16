FROM season 3 filming underway, Harold Perrineau confirms

While we may be waiting for a long time to see FROM season 3 arrive on MGM+, we still have good news today about filming!

In a response to a fan on Twitter regarding a possible return date the series, none other than the fantastic Harold Perrineau confirmed that new episodes are currently shooting, presumably in and around Halifax, Nova Scotia. The area allows for the cast and crew to work in a location that feels unique compared to some other shows, and it represents the oh-so-mysterious FROMville rather perfectly.

We would love to sit here and say that a premiere date for new episodes has been confirmed, but the truth is that it is dependent on a multitude of different factors. Take, for starters, when work is completed; or, when the aforementioned streaming service has room on their schedule.

Story-wise, almost everything has to revolve first and foremost on what we saw with Tabitha at the end of the season 2 finale. Has she really found a way out of this community, even if it is accidental? That is something that it is fair to wonder for at least the time being. The same goes for whether or not some others will be able to join her.

For now, the abundance of theories remain when it comes to what this community truly is. Are we watching these characters go through a simulation, are they in purgatory, or is this some elaborate experiment? We are sure that answers are coming; for now, the best thing that we can do is enjoy the ride! We are rather lucky that it has been as entertaining as it has so far.

