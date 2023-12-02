FROM season 3 premiere date: Hopes for December

Now that we are into the month of December, what more can we say about a FROM season 3 premiere date? Of course, we want more on the show as soon as possible. How can we not? Of course, it’s really just a matter of when some of that news starts to surface.

The first thing that we should say about the Harold Perrineau – MGM+ series is rather simple: If you are anticipating that a premiere date is going to be revealed soon, you are probably going to be disappointed. There isn’t a lot of evidence out there that the show will be back for at least the next several months, especially as we are waiting for filming to begin!

If there is some good news to report, it is that production seems to be starting up in the near future, and that should make the door very-much open for a premiere at some point in 2024. We do think that MGM+ would love to bring this series back as soon as possible, and for good reason. FROM is one of their most successful shows, especially when it comes to mainstream buzz. It has a big-name star, a great mystery, and some high-profile supporters including Stephen King. If the master of horror is giving you a stamp of approval, then clearly you are doing something right.

Moving into the new season, there are obviously a lot of questions worth wondering; yet, we’ll admit that our focus at present is primarily around Tabitha. How can it not be? For now, it appears as though she has found her way outside of the mysterious town. Is she really back in the real world, and could she find her way back there? Time will tell…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

