FROM season 3 premiere date: Our hopes entering November

As we dive into the month of November soon, why not go ahead and ask some big questions on FROM season 3? Are we going to be getting some more news on it in the relatively near future?

If you are interested in learning more about the Harold Perrineau series at this point, it is honestly hard to blame you. Just consider some of the parameters at this point! The second season concluded months ago and with the huge Tabitha-centric cliffhanger that we had, it made a ton of sense to want something more almost immediately. Unfortunately, that isn’t happening. Some of that is due to the natural break that exists between seasons of a TV show, but there is of course something bigger here — the inherent, natural consequence of there being a pause due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

Of course, we should point out here that the AMPTP could have ended this strike weeks ago by giving the actors what they deserved. That didn’t happen. The WGA strike went infinitely longer than it should have and now, we’re in a similar spot here. All of it now makes you wonder if FROM season 3 is going to be able to start shooting before the end of the year at all. Production has already been delayed once, and it certainly could again.

If there is any silver lining here when it comes to a release date, it’s that there is still a chance the series returns to MGM+ at some point in 2024. Because it does not have some extreme amount of special effects, it could be turned around in time — just don’t expect any announcement on a possible premiere in November, or really for the next several months in general. We probably will not get many specifics until filming is complete.

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion now when it comes to FROM season 3 and what could be coming

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 3 over at MGM+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay put for other updates coming pretty soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







