FROM season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for October

Now that we are in the midst of October, what more can we say when it comes to FROM season 3? It’s clear already that it is much-anticipated. How can it not be? That’s almost a crazy thing to think about when you really step in and ponder it over for a moment.

Based on the end of the season 2 finale, it is pretty clear already of how things are set up for more. Tabitha has found herself seemingly outside of the mysterious community that so many called FROMville. Is she back in the real world? That’s still a mystery here.

So what could we stand to learn about season 3 over the course of this month? The good news it that the WGA strike is officially over and with that, the creative team behind the scenes are likely able to focus on planning out and preparing the future. Of course, that also does not mean that production is set to start in the near future, as there is a little bit more work to be done here.

For a few more specifics, this is where we remind you that the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing and while there is optimism that we’ll see some sort of resolution there soon, nothing is altogether guaranteed. The biggest thing we can hope for is that we do see an end to it this month and then after that, more news on filming.

We know that once upon a time, there was discussion about FROM returning to work later this year. However, plans have had a tendency to change for a better part of this year, and that could very well happen all over again.

