FROM season 3 premiere date: What could we learn this fall?

When are we going to get FROM season 3 on MGM+? This has to be a burning question for a lot of people, and for good reason. Think about the crazy ending for the second season! There is so much potential for the Harold Perrineau series to go to new heights moving forward.

So what is the problem at present? That’s pretty darn simple: Having to wait so long to see the show back.

If you are hoping for some more news regarding a season 3 premiere date this fall, we do think you are set to be disappointed. The #1 thing we’re hoping for is that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes end (pay them what they are worth!), and that at least allows us to hear more concrete news about production (which we know has been delayed once already).

So when, realistically, could the show be back?

For the time being, we tend to think that the best-case scenario is that we’re going to see everyone come back on the air either in summer or early fall next year. It would be great if it’s before that, but producing great television takes time and it is not something to be rushed. MGM+ will have no issue waiting for it, given that FROM has already proven to be one of the greatest success stories that they have. It is bringing some new forms of horror to television in a way that is dramatic and unique.

Also, let’s not forget that Perrineau delivers an Emmy-worthy performance at the center of it, and he is absolutely worth every bit of the praise that he’s received for playing Boyd so far.

