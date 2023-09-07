FROM season 3 filming: Any news coming in September?

We don’t think we have to tell anyone out there that it would be wonderful to get news on FROM season 3 at some point in the near future. Just think about it! This is one of the best shows within its genre out there when it comes to drama, intensity, and also just thinking outside the box. It can be legitimately scary at the same exact time!

Now, if there is at least one nugget of great news that we can share at present, it is simply that MGM+ has already greenlit the Harold Perrineau series for more. You don’t have to worry about that! Unfortunately, there are still questions as to when production will get back underway.

For those who did not know, it has already been revealed that amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike, filming for the new season has already been pushed back once — and unfortunately, there is a chance that this happens again. How long are we talking? Well, once again that depends on how long studios and streamers want to keep actors from getting paid what they deserve. We do think the WGA strike will be resolved either before and around when the SAG-AFTRA strike is (or so we hope), and that can clear the path to everything.

Unfortunately, you’re not going to get much news on FROM season 3, whether it be about filming or anything else, for the rest of this month — go ahead and rule that possibility out now. We are just hoping that come later this year, that can change and that all of this will set the stage for it being back for more when we get around to the end of 2024.

After all, consider this for a moment — how can you not want to return to these characters after that epic season 2 finale with Tabitha? Wasn’t that one of the best scenes out there?

(Photo: MGM+)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

