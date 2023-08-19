FROM season 3 premiere date: Is 2024 a sure thing on MGM+?

Given the enthusiasm that is out there already about FROM season 3, doesn’t it make sense already to think about a premiere date? We tend to think so!

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and discuss a possible return date for the show for a moment, shall we? Are we going to see it back at some point in 2024?

Back at the time that the show was first renewed for more episodes, this did feel largely like a sure thing and for good reason. After all, we had a hard time imagining that Harold Perrineau and the rest of the cast would be on hold for more than a year … but then the WGA strike persisted and the SAG-AFTRA strike got underway fully. We do hope that things get resolved soon and all actors and writers get the deal they deserve, but who knows how long that will take? Really, it is however long that it needs to be, and we just have to be patient in the interim.

With all of that being said, though, for now we do still tend to be reasonably optimistic that we are going to be getting some new episodes before we get to the end of next year, mostly because this is not a show with some extended post-production period and can be turned down in a reasonable amount of time. So long as we do get a chance to see cameras rolling early next year, we will be pretty hopeful on that.

Also, let’s not forget that MGM+ will need to get these episodes out there to people as soon as they possibly can. This is one of their biggest shows! It really helps to buoy just about everything else that they have.

