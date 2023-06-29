FROM renewed at season 3 over at MGM+

For everyone out there who is excited to see more of the world of FROM, we come bearing great news: A season 3 is coming! This renewal was expected by a ton of people out there, but it’s obviously different when you know that it’s official.

This announcement today does come on the heels of a super-successful season 2 in which the show surged massively in popularity. Thanks to social-media buzz and also the support of Stephen King and others, we think the potential for the next batch of episodes is through the roof. MGM+ is a relatively new streaming service for a lot of people out there, and we do think the success of this show is a significant boost to it almost right away.

In a new statement confirming the great news right now, here is some of what MGM+ boss Michael Wright had to say:

“The first two seasons of FROM captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town — and possibly beyond — are slowly revealed … We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in Season 3, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers.”

It appears as though the new season will be coming at some point next year, though there are of course questions as to when exactly that could be. Our hope is that we will have a chance to get the show back sooner rather than later, but that would require the networks and the streaming services to really pay the writers what they deserve. The strike there is still ongoing, and that is going to delay things by at least a certain extent.

(Photo: MGM+)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

