FROM season 3 spoilers: Is Tabitha in the real world?

As we prepare for a FROM season 3 over on MGM+, of course we’ve got a lot to think about — especially when it comes to Tabitha.

After all, we just need to take a moment here to consider what happened at the end of season 2, as she found herself awake and in a hospital. Based on what we saw outside the window, she’s not in the community anymore. With that, where is she?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

For now, conventional wisdom would suggest that Tabitha is, in fact, in the real world. After all, it would be a really interesting twist if she is there without necessarily trying thanks to the Boy in White and the lighthouse. She can then figure out what she wants to do from here. Sure, there is a reasonably good chance that she could head back to the community … but will she be able to get in again? Will she bring help? Also, what happens with Jim, Ethan, and Julie? What if some other spirit inhabits her body? Or, what if she becomes a night-monster there?

Ultimately, we’re still left with so many questions, largely because of all the question marks right now surrounding what this community actually is. You can argue that it is a simulation, a dream, an experiment, a pocket universe, or many other things. Yet, there’s a chance that we can rule out at least a few of these things based on what we saw in the finale. Or, at the very least the producers want us to think that. They could always still throw a curveball or two our way!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FROM, including some other updates on a possible renewal

What do you want to see when it comes to Tabitha’s story on FROM season 3?

Have any huge theories on the subject based on the end of the finale? Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for other updates.

(Photo: MGM+)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







