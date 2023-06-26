FROM season 3: Harold Perrineau talks potential renewal at MGM+

Is there going to be a FROM season 3 over at MGM+? We don’t think we are breaking news here when we say that we want it. How can we not? The second 2 finale was outstanding from start to finish, and that’s especially the case thanks to that final scene with Tabitha waking up in the hospital.

Is she still alive? Is she back in the real world? These are things we desperately need answers to. It’s just a matter of when.

Based on what we’re hearing about a season 3 renewal, it also appears as though it’s a matter of when rather than if. Speaking to TV Insider, star Harold Perrineau expressed a lot confidence in the show coming back, even though we are in some uncertain times due to the writers’ strike:

Here’s the thing, I have no updates because I think none of us know what the deal is with this writers strike. And, you know, I applaud them for fighting for what they need, and I support them and all of that. So I am down with them for whatever. My truth is, I hope that we come to some kind of resolution because we’d all like to get back to work.

Now, we haven’t gotten an official pickup. But it is assumed that we will go back as soon as all of this calms down. We’ve been very successful, and the show keeps picking up steam. We are definitely like the little show that could. I’m literally getting calls from people who I haven’t talked to in years, and they’re like, “Yooo! I just saw your show!” And so I’m really excited about that. Literally, I was on the phone yesterday with Alec Baldwin, who I did The Edge with years ago, and he called me up because he and Scott McCord are working on something. When your friends from back in the day are calling, like, something’s happening. So I’m pretty sure we’ll get picked up. I don’t know exactly when [since] we really have to wait for all this other stuff to play out. And then I’m sure we’ll get right back at it, you know, hit it full steam.

For the record, we 100% share Harold’s optimism. There is virtually zero reason to think that FROM is getting canceled, even in this super-strange climate. It feels like the show that can really put MGM+ on the map when it comes to original scripted content. We hope that it honestly have many more years to untangle all of these different mysteries.

Also, we need to see Boyd happy — the guy has gone through it. (Also, here’s a reminder that Harold deserves an Emmy and then some for that scene with Boyd in the church.)

