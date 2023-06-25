FROM season 2 finale shocker: Did Tabitha leave the town?

We knew that the FROM season 2 finale had the potential to deliver some huge reveals — but we didn’t see that coming.

After all, let’s remember that we’re only in the second season! While we did anticipate that at some point we’d see a character or two find their way back to the “normal” world, we didn’t expect it to happen yet; also, the last thing we anticipated was a ghostly child effectively knocking Tabitha out of the lighthouse and out from this community. However, here we are.

In the closing minutes of this episode, the character found herself awake in a hospital, where she was quick to realize that she was not around her family anymore. She was found in the water and brought in for treatment and now, she has a huge decision on her hands. What is she going to do? We don’t think that she’d leave her family behind, so is she going to recruit other people to go back to the town? Is anyone going to believe her? It’s understandable if some people give her some worrying glances the moment she tries to tell the story … if she even does.

Another possibility here is really simple: She could lie to get people to join her! Really, this is the sort of cliffhanger that raises all sorts of questions.

Think about it this way

Are Jim, Ethan, and Julie going to be aware of where she is, or what has happened to her? Will some other person take her place in that world? Will others flock to the lighthouse if Victor talks a little bit more about what she was up to? This is, by far, one of the greatest cliffhangers we’ve seen in TV this year — and it may also be the best episode that FROM has ever put on the air. What a magnificent episode of TV we got, and we can’t wait now for a season 3 to be formally announced so we have a whole lot more to look forward to.

What did you think about that huge FROM season 2 finale cliffhanger?

