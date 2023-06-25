FROM season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the big season 2 finale this weekend on MGM+, can you expect a FROM season 3 renewal to transpire? Or, should we prepare for this to be the end of the road for the series.

We should go ahead and state this, and we say this without even considering what actually happens in episode 10: It is almost impossible for every loose end to be tied up right now. This is one of those reasons why a season 3 feels almost inevitable, even if there are some moving parts that may need to be shifted about to get us there. For now, we tend to think that we’re going to see a renewal happen over the next few months, but a lot of it may come down to when the writers’ strike ends or just when the streaming service gets more viewer metrics.

One thing that we’ve certainly noticed these past few weeks is that the viewership for FROM just continues to expand. Because a lot of casual viewers are not familiar with MGM+ as a service, it takes a little bit of time for them to grow accustomed to where it is and also the sort of shows that it has. Having a twisted, wonderfully-acted series like this will go a long way to getting them further on the map. We think the grassroots marketing will work here and even during the next couple of months, more and more people are going to join the FROMily.

Provided the show gets renewed, when will it premiere?

Well, let’s just hope that you are the extremely patient type here, as we don’t anticipate that it’s going to be coming out for quite some time. We tend to think we’ll be lucky if we get it come spring or summer 2024, mostly because it often takes that long to get more of any quality show out there. That was the way of things even before the WGA strike began.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and keep hoping for more, shall we?

(Photo: MGM+)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

