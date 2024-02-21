Why did Hill Harper leave The Good Doctor, Dr. Andrews?

Why did Hill Haprer leave The Good Doctor and his role of Dr. Marcus Andrews? Well, we understand why the question is out there. The actor was a huge part of the series and tonight, he’s going to be conspicuously gone.

Of course, this exit is something that the writers have had a chance to prepare for over the last little while. Harper decided to exit the show a good while ago to pursue a run for United States Senate in Michigan, and he is still in the midst of the campaign. It is impossible for him to be able to run for office while also working long hours on the ABC show — heck, The Good Doctor does not even film in America!

Certainly, we do think that the show is going to miss Harper through the remainder of the series (this is the final season), but we do tend to think that his character will be remembered by Shaun Murphy and everyone else. While Andrews had a lot of conflicts with other people in the St. Bonaventure Hospital, at the same time he was a part of that family. These characters care a lot about each other, and that will never go away here.

As for how Andrews was written out of the series, he is basically in the midst of some travels all over the world. Maybe this is a way where he will find a certain element of peace — we will always prefer this as an ending to a character’s story as opposed to just killing someone off. This does always leave the door open for a return, though we consider that pretty unlikely in this case because of what Harper has going on in his career right now.

